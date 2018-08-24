Priyanka Chopra celebrates her father’s birth anniversary with Madhu Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor captures the moment

Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra cut cake on Ashok Chopra’s birth anniversary. Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra cut cake on Ashok Chopra’s birth anniversary.

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her late father Ashok Chopra’s birth anniversary on Thursday. The actor went out for a dinner outing with mother Madhu Chopra on the special day and the two lovely ladies even cut a birthday cake together. As they fondly remembered their family member, it was Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor who captured the lovely moment. Also present at the do was Janhvi’s close friend Ishaan Khatter.

The Quantico actor shared photos from the celebration on her Instagram account with the caption, “Love You Dad, Happy Birthday” She credited Janhvi for the clicks and was later spotted hugging her as she left the restaurant. Earlier in the day, Priyanka also shared an endearing video on her social media accounts dedicated to her father. “Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever,” read the caption of the video which had old photos of the Chopra family and Dr Chopra’s photos from his younger days in the army.

Priyanka Chopra with mother Madhu Chopra. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra with mother Madhu Chopra. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor clicked this photo of mother-daughter duo Priyanka and Madhu Chopra. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor clicked this photo of mother-daughter duo Priyanka and Madhu Chopra. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra clciked with Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra clciked with Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra was clicked as she walked out of the restaurant after celebrating her father’s birth anniversary. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra was clicked as she walked out of the restaurant after celebrating her father’s birth anniversary. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor snapped in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor snapped in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ishaan Khatter was also spotted in Mumbai last evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ishaan Khatter was also spotted in Mumbai last evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka recently got engaged to American singer Nick Jonas. The actor made her relationship official with a roka ceremony followed by an engagement party for close friends and family. Photos from the party are still surfacing on social media, sending the fans of the Indian global star into a frenzy.

Film writer and PeeCee’s close friend Mushtaq Sheikh also posted a photo collage from the party where the couple is all smiles. “That part of the night where my “patented” smile was deconstructed by two global stars. They came out with their own riffs, and they are yours to see. It is infectious to spend time in presence of such love. Whose smile should we try next?” wrote Mushtaq along with the photo.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Mushtaq Sheikh. (Photo: Mushtaq Sheikh/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Mushtaq Sheikh. (Photo: Mushtaq Sheikh/Instagram)

Priyanka and Nick are yet to zero in on their wedding date and venue. The two stars are busy with their professional commitments. The Bollywood actor is in India for the shoot of her next, The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

