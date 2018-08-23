Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional video on her father’s birth anniversary

Priyanka Chopra has a tattoo in her father Dr Ashok Chopra’s handwriting. Priyanka Chopra has a tattoo in her father Dr Ashok Chopra’s handwriting.

Priyanka Chopra remembered her father Dr Ashok Chopra on his birth anniversary on Thursday, by sharing a nostalgic throwback video on her social media handles. Priyanka, who recently got engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, tweeted, “Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever.”

The video features Dr Chopra’s photos from his younger days in the army, along with photos of Priyanka and the Chopra family. Priyanka has time and again mentioned the importance of her father’s support in her life. The Quantico star frequently credits his blessings for her global success too.

Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever. pic.twitter.com/d10PXVQCTU — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 23, 2018

Priyanka had in June also shared a heartfelt video on Dr Chopra’s death anniversary. The video started with the text, “My dad was my best friend, my idol and my protector. He was the man of my life,” and had old clips with Priyanka’s voiceover. She said, “I was very close to my father, he was my superhero, my idol. I wanted to grow up and be him. He was a musician, he used to perform on stage, he was a surgeon, he was an artist, he was the life of a party, gregarious laughter, extremely confident man.”

Priyanka also has a tattoo on her right wrist in her father’s handwriting. It reads, “Daddy’s lil girl”.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Shonali Bose’s film The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

