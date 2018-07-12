Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar to reunite for The Sky is Pink

Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra to be reunited in The Sky is Pink. Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra to be reunited in The Sky is Pink.

Farhan Akhtar is all set to reunite with Priyanka Chopra for Shonali Bose’s next The Sky is Pink. This will be the second instance of Farhan and Priyanka sharing screen space. The two actors were last seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s 2015 directorial Dil Dhadakne Do.

Before Dil Dhadakne Do, Priyanka collaborated with Farhan on films such as Don and Don 2, which the actor directed and produced under his banner Excel Entertainment.

Priyanka had recently shared a photo on Instagram with a caption “And it begins #prep #hindimovie”.

Reports also suggest that Zaira Wasim has joined the film’s cast and will play the couple’s onscreen daughter. Zaira is known for her roles in Dangal and Secret Superstar.

“So they have started the workshop for the film. And Zaira is also a part of it. the sky is pink is a working title. This is the first Hindi film Priyanka Chopra is doing after two years. Also, this is the fifth film she is doing with Ronnie and Sid Roy Kapur,” a source told indianexpress.com.

The film has been written by Shonali and the dialogues have been penned by writer Juhi Chaturvedi. Shonali had earlier directed films such as Margarita with a Straw and Amu. Earlier, there were speculations that Abhishek Bachchan might be cast opposite Priyanka.

The Sky is Pink reportedly tells the true story of Aisha Chaudhary, a young girl diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, more commonly known as immune deficiency disorder, at the age of 13. After her diagnosis, she went on to become a motivational speaker at events like TEDx and INK conferences. She also authored a book called My Little Epiphanies.

Farhan Akhtar is currently working on his production Gold which is slated to release next month. He is set to helm Don 3 as writer and director too. Farhan is also involved in the production of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy.

Priyanka, meanwhile, is constantly juggling between New York and Mumbai. She will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, which arrives on Eid next year.

