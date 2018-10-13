Priyanka Chopra starts shooting for Shonali Bose’s film in London

Shonali Bose directorial marks Priyanka Chopra’s first Bollywood project in two years.

Priyanka Chopra is back on the sets of Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink and they are currently filming in London. The film also stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar in lead roles. The film is tentatively titled The Sky Is Pink and revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. Zaira Wasim will be essaying the role of Aisha, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will play her parents in the movie. Priyanka and Farhan have earlier shared the screen space in Dil Dhadakne Do.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s production house Purple Pebble Pictures’ film Pahuna has been performing really well at international film festivals.

Siddharth Roy Kapur on the sets of Shonali Bose directorial.

Priyanka Chopra on the sets of the Shonali Bose’s untitled project.

Recently, the film won European Children’s Film Award and got a special mention in the Awards of The Professional Jury Feature Film International category. The film received an overwhelming response at the European premiere.

Pahuna. A film I’ve believed in from the word go! Love the response it’s getting worldwide. Can’t wait to see what’s in store for our film next! Congrats team @PurplePebblePic for winning the ‘Best Film (Jury’s choice)’ and a special mention at the #SchlingelFilmFestival https://t.co/Nz0IspuwcN — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 8, 2018

Always @PaakhiATyrewala I truly believe in the power of talent and hard work. And you are exactly that. #pahuna is an amazing film and I’m so proud of it and you. Congratulations to everyone who worked on it @PurplePebblePic and the cast and crew ! 🙏🏽❤️🎉 https://t.co/RgdLSugo6w — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 9, 2018

Expressing her excitement on the win, Priyanka tweeted, “Pahuna. A film I’ve believed in from the word go! Love the response it’s getting worldwide. Can’t wait to see what’s in store for our film next! Congrats team @PurplePebblePic for winning the ‘Best Film (Jury’s choice)’ and a special mention at the #SchlingelFilmFestival”

Also read | Priyanka Chopra’s production venture Pahuna wins big at German film fest

The actor was all praise for the director. In a tweet, she mentioned Paakhi A Tyrewaala and praised her. She wrote, “I truly believe in the power of talent and hard work. And you are exactly that. #pahuna is an amazing film and I’m so proud of it and you. Congratulations to everyone who worked on it @PurplePebblePic and the cast and crew ! 🙏🏽❤️🎉”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd