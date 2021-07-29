Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Randeep Hooda hail ‘champion’ Mary Kom after she bows out of Tokyo Olympics

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and others reacted on Mary Kom's defeat in Tokyo Olympics.

Indian boxing star Mary Kom on Thursday bowed out of Tokyo Olympics with a close 2-3 loss to Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia. Despite the loss, Priyanka Chopra, Randeep Hooda, Ishaan Khatter, and Farhan Akhtar among others took to social media and called the boxer a ‘champion’ and an ‘inspiration’.

With the Olympics having an age cap of 40, Thursday’s outing proved to be Kom’s last bout at the games.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who essayed the role of Mary Kom in her biopic, called the boxer a ‘legend’. She wrote on Twitter, “This is what the ultimate champion looks like…Bravo @MangteC… you’ve shown us how to go the distance with passion and dedication. You inspire us and make us proud Every.Single.Time 🙌🏽 #Legend.”

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar, who recently played the role of a boxer in Toofaan, tweeted, “Well fought @MangteC.. #boxing You’re a champion in more ways than a medal can attest to. #respect ✊🏽”

Mary Kom’s defeat left Randeep Hooda heartbroken as he shared, “What a fight Mary Kom !!! Could have gone either way .. thanks for the entertainment champ 👊🏽 heartbroken 💔 #Boxing #IndiaAtTokyo2020 #MaryKom.”

See how others reacted to Mary Kom’s defeat at Tokyo Olympics:

Thank you for being such a huge inspiration for me 🙏🏽 @MangteC — Ananya Birla (@ananya_birla) July 29, 2021

What a Boxer, what a champion @MangteC You did your VERY best. We are proud of you… https://t.co/OOU140rgk0 — Ajit Andhare (@AndhareAjit) July 29, 2021

Hailing from Manipur, Mary Kom is the first amateur athlete to win the Padma Bhushan.