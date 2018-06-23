Follow Us:
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in Shonali Bose’s next

The latest buzz is that Priyanka Chopra will be sharing screen space with her Don director Farhan Akhtar in Shonali Bose’s film on Ayesha Chaudhary.

Written by Prachi Kadam | Mumbai | Published: June 23, 2018 6:45:38 am
priyanka chopra with farhan akhtar in shonali bose film Priyanka Chopra’s next is based on Ayesha Chaudhary’s life.
Priyanka Chopra is back in India with her alleged boyfriend Nick Jonas. While PeeCee will give Nick a glimpse of Indian hospitality, our international star is making sure that she is keeping her work diary full. The latest buzz is that Priyanka will be sharing screen space with her Don director Farhan Akhtar in Shonali Bose’s film on Ayesha Chaudhary, the young motivational speaker who was born with immune deficiency disorder.

A source told Indianexpress.com, “The movie is based on Ayesha’s life and her book My Little Epiphanies. Priyanka and Farhan will play her parents’ role. Zaira Wasim will be portraying Ayesha’s role in the film. The film goes on floors in August this year.”

Aisha Chaudhary, a young motivational speaker, was born with immune deficiency disorder. At the age of 13, she was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. But these ailments didn’t deter her spirit. At a very young age, she started speaking on platforms like TEDx, INK etc. With her never say die attitude, she inspired people. Unfortunately, at the age of 18, Aisha bid adieu to the world.

Shonali Bose’s last outing was the critically acclaimed Margarita with a Straw starring Kalki Koechlin. The film won many awards at various film festivals.

