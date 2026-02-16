Priyanka Chopra faces backlash after incorrect India map shown during her interview: ‘Why is she okay with this?’

Priyanka Chopra recently gave an interview where she was asked to differentiate between foods that are Indian and foreign in the video, and the clip garnered thousands of views, it also received backlash for purportedly showing an incorrect map of India.

The video begins with a sketch of India’s map with the words ‘Indian or not Indian with Priyanka Chopra’ written on it. Soon after the video was released on Friday, viewers were quick to point out that the Indian map used in the video was wrong. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was missing from the map used in the video.

Comments on the video read, “The map depicting India at the start is definitely not Indian!” Another comment said, “Don’t use distorted maps of India.” A social media user wrote on X, “Was watching an YT interview of @priyankachopra, the channel @Variety uses an Indian map that shows POK removed from India! I would like to ask @Variety who gives u this right to do so?! When you do an iv, try knowing the ground realities!! Hope u rectify this asap! #India.” Another comment questioned Priyanka Chopra over the use of the incorrect map and read, “Why is Priyanka Chopra okay with this false map of India being shown in her interview with @Variety?”