Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Priyanka Chopra faces backlash after incorrect India map shown during her interview: ‘Why is she okay with this?’
In Priyanka Chopra’s recent interview, an incorrect map of India was shown, triggering backlash as viewers demanded the removal of the distorted map.
Priyanka Chopra recently gave an interview where she was asked to differentiate between foods that are Indian and foreign in the video, and the clip garnered thousands of views, it also received backlash for purportedly showing an incorrect map of India.
The video begins with a sketch of India’s map with the words ‘Indian or not Indian with Priyanka Chopra’ written on it. Soon after the video was released on Friday, viewers were quick to point out that the Indian map used in the video was wrong. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was missing from the map used in the video.
Comments on the video read, “The map depicting India at the start is definitely not Indian!” Another comment said, “Don’t use distorted maps of India.” A social media user wrote on X, “Was watching an YT interview of @priyankachopra, the channel @Variety uses an Indian map that shows POK removed from India! I would like to ask @Variety who gives u this right to do so?! When you do an iv, try knowing the ground realities!! Hope u rectify this asap! #India.” Another comment questioned Priyanka Chopra over the use of the incorrect map and read, “Why is Priyanka Chopra okay with this false map of India being shown in her interview with @Variety?”
In the clip, Priyanka differentiates between things that are Indian and not Indian. While she says peacock, yoga, chess, chai, snakes and ladders, basmati rice, ghee, and butter chicken are Indian, she adds that chicken tikka masala and chai tea latte are not Indian.
ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra recalls waiting 15 hours on Hollywood set; was ‘dealing with a lot in India’: ‘I was just trying to survive’
Meanwhile, Priyanka recently spoke at the annual Harvard India Conference, where she opened up about her early days in Hollywood and how she restarted her career. “I was dealing with a lot when it comes to my work back in India, and I was trying to survive, and I think my goal was, I want another magazine, and that’s the only way I could wake up every morning and go through the small role that I have to do, and a triple banger trailer, which is, 3 actors in one trailer,” she said, adding, “And wait for like 15 hours and not be shot that day. Those are things I hadn’t experienced in my career back home. And I was okay to do it every morning because I was like, I’m going for that long term. I’m going for that legacy.”
Father-son duo, Arjun and Sanjay Goel, presented their digital fashion brand VKYD on Shark Tank India 5, seeking Rs 1 crore for a 10% stake. Despite not getting a deal on the show, they received positive responses and interest from investors. Only Viraj kept his promise to meet them after the show, while others failed to grasp the concept.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05