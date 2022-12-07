Priyanka Chopra, former Miss World, won’t participate in a beauty pageant now: ‘Don’t want to be judged for my body type’

Indian global star, entrepreneur and film producer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has found a place in BBC’s list of 100 most influential women in the world. Along with her, three other Indian women have been included in the list which celebrates the achievements of women internationally.

Priyanka, who began her journey in the glam world after winning the Miss World pageant in 2000, starred in over 60 movies in the Hindi film industry. Then, she moved to the West and played the lead role in the ABC series Quantico. After excelling as an actor, Priyanka started her journey as a producer and entrepreneur. She also actively participates in social work and works with UNICEF.

During an interview with BBC, Priyanka shared how winning a beauty pageant was “empowering” for her, a girl from a ‘small town’ back in 2000. But today, if given a chance, she wouldn’t participate in a beauty pageant. She said, “I don’t think I would ever be a part of a pageant now, this 40-year-old me. I don’t want to be judged for my body type or if I can give a quick-witted answer in 60 seconds, while the dong is going. There are complexities around pageants and they can be empowering but there is a lot that needs to change for them to be that way.”

Priyanka is a popular name today. Everything she does grabs the attention of her fans and also the naysayers on social media. She often finds herself at the receiving end of hate, with many believing she is not forthright with her opinions about what is happening in India. But the actor feels one cannot always please everyone. She opined, “You can never be good enough on social media. No matter what you do, there will always be people that will say, ‘You did this wrong, you wore this wrong, you didn’t say something about something, you should have said something about something.’ You can never please everyone and I realised that very early in my career as a public person.”

While PeeCee does not indulge with the trolls on social media, she makes sure to promote the social cause she associated with as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador — a better life for children and the safety and education of women. She believes she can use her ‘influence’ for the betterment of society. She said, “I am not a politician, I am an entertainer, I cannot change laws, I can’t create laws, but I have influence. All I think about is what am I doing every single day, can I be a good person and create actions within my own life that maybe have a butterfly effect.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Jee Lee Zara opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.