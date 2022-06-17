Priyanka Chopra shares epic pic with mom Madhu, daughter Malti; fans say ‘3 generations together’

Priyanka Chopra shared a special photo to wish mother Dr. Madhu Chopra on her birthday. Making a surprise appearance in the photo was her new-born daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year via surrogacy.

Priyanka wrote, “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra.” Malti is cradled in the arms of her grandmother as Priyanka looks at her fondly.

In reply to Priyanka’s post, Madhur Chopra wrote, “Thank you my love. Yes indeed this birthday was so special. Changing decade!!”

PeeCee also shared an Instagram reel that shows a dancing video of her mom and also some photos of hers. “Happy Birthday Mama @drmadhuakhourichopra ♥️🫶🏼,” wrote the actor.

Not only Priyanka, but her singer husband Nick Jonas also wished Madhu Chopra on her birthday. Sharing a click with the birthday girl, Nick wrote on his Instagram story, “Happy birthday to my incredible mother in law.”

This is the second photo of Malti that was shared by her parents. Priyanka and Nick’s daughter was born via surrogacy earlier this year and spent over 100 days in the NICU before being brought home.