Friday, June 17, 2022
Priyanka Chopra shares epic pic with mom Madhu, daughter Malti; fans say ‘3 generations together’

Priyanka Chopra's birthday wish for her mom Madhu Chopra featured three generations of the family -- Priyanka, mom Madhu and daughter Malti Marie Chopra. Nick Jonas also shared wishes for his 'incredible mother-in-law'.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 17, 2022 9:27:59 am
priyanka chopra madhur chopra malti, nickPriyanka Chopra's mother Dr. Madhu Chopra celebrated her birthday on June 16. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra shared a special photo to wish mother Dr. Madhu Chopra on her birthday. Making a surprise appearance in the photo was her new-born daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year via surrogacy.

Priyanka wrote, “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra.” Malti is cradled in the arms of her grandmother as Priyanka looks at her fondly.

Also read |Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas felt ‘it was really important’ to share daughter Malti’s health concerns with the world

In reply to Priyanka’s post, Madhur Chopra wrote, “Thank you my love. Yes indeed this birthday was so special. Changing decade!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

PeeCee also shared an Instagram reel that shows a dancing video of her mom and also some photos of hers. “Happy Birthday Mama @drmadhuakhourichopra ♥️🫶🏼,” wrote the actor.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Not only Priyanka, but her singer husband Nick Jonas also wished Madhu Chopra on her birthday. Sharing a click with the birthday girl, Nick wrote on his Instagram story, “Happy birthday to my incredible mother in law.”

nick, madhur chopr (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

This is the second photo of Malti that was shared by her parents. Priyanka and Nick’s daughter was born via surrogacy earlier this year and spent over 100 days in the NICU before being brought home.

