Priyanka Chopra enjoys her ‘perfect day off’ on a yacht, Nick Jonas says ‘damn girl’. See photos

Actor Priyanka Chopra had the perfect day off, in her own words. She took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of herself on a yacht in Valencia, Spain, and swimming in the water. In one photo, she was clad in a yellow swimsuit, while in another, she wore a red two-piece. The photos also featured her mother, Madhu Chopra, costume designer Sara Sensoy, her dog Diana and actor Osy Ikhile.

Priyanka captioned her post, “A perfect day off. #AboutYesterday.” While adoring fans sent hearts her way, her husband Nick Jonas wrote, “Damn girl!” along with a fire emoticon.

Priyanka Chopra has been busy shooting for the series Citadel in different European locations. Recently, she shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her character from the show and gave a hint of what’s to come.

Meanwhile, the actor has a busy lineup ahead. While she will be seen in Matrix 4: Resurrections, she has Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, a wedding themed reality show, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and the Ma Anand Sheela biopic. With regard to Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.