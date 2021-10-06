scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Priyanka Chopra enjoys her ‘perfect day off’ on a yacht, Nick Jonas says ‘damn girl’. See photos

Priyanka Chopra took the day off from work to spend time with her mother Madhu Chopra. Nick Jonas was all heart seeing the photos.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 6, 2021 9:52:27 pm
Nick Jonas, Priyanka ChopraNick Jonas is love-struck seeing Priyanka Chopra's latest clicks. (Photos: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

Actor Priyanka Chopra had the perfect day off, in her own words. She took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of herself on a yacht in Valencia, Spain, and swimming in the water. In one photo, she was clad in a yellow swimsuit, while in another, she wore a red two-piece. The photos also featured her mother, Madhu Chopra, costume designer Sara Sensoy, her dog Diana and actor Osy Ikhile.

Priyanka captioned her post, “A perfect day off. #AboutYesterday.” While adoring fans sent hearts her way, her husband Nick Jonas wrote, “Damn girl!” along with a fire emoticon.

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas indulge in PDA at London restaurant, fans say ‘what an adorable violation of privacy’
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Priyanka Chopra has been busy shooting for the series Citadel in different European locations. Recently, she shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her character from the show and gave a hint of what’s to come.

Meanwhile, the actor has a busy lineup ahead. While she will be seen in Matrix 4: Resurrections, she has Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, a wedding themed reality show, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and the Ma Anand Sheela biopic. With regard to Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

madhuri dixit sanjana sanghi khushi kapoor
Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Bharti Singh: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 06: Latest News

Advertisement