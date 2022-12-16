scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra enjoys a ‘family day’ with daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer-husband Nick Jonas took their daughter Maltie Marie to the aquarium.

Priyanka ChopraActor Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra)

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas uploaded a picture with her singer husband Nick Jonas and daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas from a family outing. The Jonas family had visited an aquarium with their 11-month old daughter.

In the picture, Priyanka and Nick looked at a jellyfish as baby Jonas was held by her father. Priyanka hid her daughter’s face with a heart emoticon.

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra says she was called ‘black cat, dusky’ in Bollywood: ‘Even when I was bit more talented than my lighter-skinned co-actors’

Priyanka captioned the image as, “Family #aquarium #familyday #love”. Check out the actor’s post –

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

 

Fans admired Priyanka’s post, with many showering their love on Malti Marie, who turns 1-year-old in January. A follower commented, “I want family like this mine”, another one wrote, “She made my day” and follower even requested that “Please show baby’s face.”

Priyanka recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with Nick. The couple got married in 2018 in Rajasthan’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. The three-day wedding weekend was a celebrated by both sides of the families and Nick’s brothers Joe and Kevin also flew down with the rest of the family.

In a social media post, Priyanka wished Nick on their anniversary and wrote, “Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

 

Priyanka Chopra is one of the top ten most searched Asian celebrities on Google in 2022. The list also included names of Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt as part of the top 10 list while BTS’ V was on number one. Jungkook took the second spot, followed by late singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Jimin, late singer Lata Mangeshkar, Lisa, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka and cricketer Virat Kohli.

