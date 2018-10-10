Priyanka Chopra flaunts engagement ring at Tiffany Blue Book collection launch

Priyanka Chopra was seen hobnobbing with Kim Kardashian West at Tiffany Blue Book collection launch event.

Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday attended the Tiffany & Co.’s Tiffany Blue Book collection launch in New York. Our desi girl looked simply stunning at the event and she did not miss a chance to show off her engagement ring which her fiancé and American singer Nick Jonas gave her.

At the event, when Priyanka was asked about her favorite piece of Tiffany jewellery, she happily showed off her amazing engagement ring. The actor was also seen blushing.

Not only this, Priyanka Chopra was seen sharing a frame with famous American reality television personality Kim Kardashian West. Priyanka also hobnobbed with other celebrities.

Scroll to see all video and photos of Priyanka Chopra from Tiffany Blue Book collection event:

Priyanka will be seen next in Bollywood film The Sky is Pink.

