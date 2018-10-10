Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Priyanka Chopra flaunts engagement ring at Tiffany Blue Book collection launch

At the event, when Priyanka Chopra was asked about her favorite piece of Tiffany jewellery, she happily showed off her amazing engagement ring.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: October 10, 2018 12:42:18 pm

Priyanka Chopra engagement ring Tiffany Blue Book Collection event Kim Kardashian photos video Priyanka Chopra was seen hobnobbing with Kim Kardashian West at Tiffany Blue Book collection launch event.

Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday attended the Tiffany & Co.’s Tiffany Blue Book collection launch in New York. Our desi girl looked simply stunning at the event and she did not miss a chance to show off her engagement ring which her fiancé and American singer Nick Jonas gave her.

At the event, when Priyanka was asked about her favorite piece of Tiffany jewellery, she happily showed off her amazing engagement ring. The actor was also seen blushing.

Not only this, Priyanka Chopra was seen sharing a frame with famous American reality television personality Kim Kardashian West. Priyanka also hobnobbed with other celebrities.

Scroll to see all video and photos of Priyanka Chopra from Tiffany Blue Book collection event:


priyanka chopra (Source: priyankanetwork / Instagram)
priyanka chopra (Source: priyankanetwork / Instagram)
priyanka chopra Source: PC_globaldomination / Instagram)
priyanka ring (Source: priyankanetwork / Instagram)

priyanka chopra

priyanka chopra (Source: PC_globaldomination / Instagram)
priyanka, kim kardashian (Source: PC_globaldomination / Instagram)
priyanka, kim kardashian (Source: PC_globaldomination / Instagram)

 

HOT DEALS

 

priyanka

priyanka, kim kardashian and others (Source: PC_globaldomination / Instagram)
Priyanka will be seen next in Bollywood film The Sky is Pink.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Meet The Winners of Miss Transqueen India 2018
Watch Now
Meet The Winners of Miss Transqueen India 2018
Buzzing Now
Advertisement