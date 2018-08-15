Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Priyanka Chopra shows off engagement ring at Manish Malhotra’s party

Raveena Tandon shared photos from Manish Malhotra's party and we got a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's engagement ring.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: August 15, 2018 12:16:00 pm
Priyanka Chopra engagement ring photo, Raveena Tandon Priyanka Chopra is reportedly engaged to Nick Jonas.
Fans finally got a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra’s engagement ring and we need to thank Raveena Tandon for it. Priyanka attended designer Manish Malhotra’s party and photos from the do were shared by Raveena on her Instagram account.

Sharing a few photos with Priyanka, Raveena wrote, “Peecee and I getting our pouts in order!” In one of the photos, Priyanka is seen flaunting her engagement ring. Nick Jonas had, reportedly, shut down a Tiffany store in order to buy a ring for his lady love. The two, reportedly, got engaged on the eve of Priyanka’s birthday.

Priyanka Chopra engagement ring photo, Raveena Tandon Raveena Tandon shared the photo with Priyanka. Priyanka Chopra engagement ring photo, Raveena Tandon “Peecee and I getting our pouts in order ! 😂,” read the image caption. Priyanka Chopra engagement ring photo, Raveena Tandon We are happy to see Priyanka Chopra’s engagement ring in the photo. Priyanka Chopra engagement ring photo, Raveena Tandon Here is another click of Priyanka Chopra and Raveena Tandon.

Priyanka was earlier caught taking off her ring from the finger and sliding it in her pocket as paparazzi was waiting for her outside Mumbai airport.

Priyanka Chopra has also been sharing photos and videos from the sets of The Sky Is Pink. See photos and videos of Priyanka on the sets of her comeback film:

Priyanka Chopra A recent click of Priyanka Chopra.

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

