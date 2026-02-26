Priyanka Chopra felt like she ‘was drowning’ in Bollywood, recalls feeling ‘cornered’: ‘I didn’t see the longevity that I wanted’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has previously spoken about feeling limited in Bollywood and how that pushed her to seek opportunities in Hollywood for the longevity of her career. Recently, she opened up about the same on Jay Shetty’s podcast, sharing how she felt “cornered” in the Hindi film industry and how work in Hollywood came as an avenue that allowed her to breathe again.

Speaking candidly, Priyanka said, “Surviving in the movie industry is tough for everyone, it is not an easy place. It is political, networky, it is about the moment, it is fleeting. I am pragmatic enough to recognise that I feel everyone has their struggle because of their choices. I did feel like I was in a place where I was cornered, work was limited, and in order to survive emotionally, mentally, physically, I just needed to move.”