Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Priyanka Chopra felt like she ‘was drowning’ in Bollywood, recalls feeling ‘cornered’: ‘I didn’t see the longevity that I wanted’
Priyanka Chopra shared how she felt “cornered” in the Hindi film industry and how work in Hollywood came as an olive branch that allowed her to breathe again.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has previously spoken about feeling limited in Bollywood and how that pushed her to seek opportunities in Hollywood for the longevity of her career. Recently, she opened up about the same on Jay Shetty’s podcast, sharing how she felt “cornered” in the Hindi film industry and how work in Hollywood came as an avenue that allowed her to breathe again.
Speaking candidly, Priyanka said, “Surviving in the movie industry is tough for everyone, it is not an easy place. It is political, networky, it is about the moment, it is fleeting. I am pragmatic enough to recognise that I feel everyone has their struggle because of their choices. I did feel like I was in a place where I was cornered, work was limited, and in order to survive emotionally, mentally, physically, I just needed to move.”
She further explained how movement has always been her way of dealing with challenges. Priyanka added, “That has always been my answer. I am not someone who stays stagnant. I need movement to solve my problems. And this time it happens to be across continents. I moved to a completely different country.” The actor also admitted that had she continued working only in Hindi films, her career may not have survived for long. Reflecting on that phase, she said, “I was in this place where I was doing good work, but I didn’t see the longevity that I wanted in my situation at that time.”
ALSO READ | Kani Kusruti tells Bollywood filmmakers ‘please don’t cast me’ because of her language constraint: ‘Don’t think I can learn Hindi that fast’
Before her web series Quantico premiered in the US in 2015, Priyanka had already made inroads into Hollywood through music. She had crooned and featured in international music videos such as In My City in 2012, Exotic and I Can’t Make You Love Me. During this phase, she collaborated with global stars like Pitbull and will.i.am, marking her first major step into Hollywood.
Speaking about how these projects gave a new lease of life to her career, Priyanka said, “The universe just kind of timed itself together. I was feeling very limited in my work in Hindi movies and I felt I didn’t have a direction. This was like an Olive branch.”
She went on to describe the experience of working with international artists as transformative. “I was blown away by being in the studio with Will.I.AM, Pitbull, and The Chainsmokers, I met the most incredible people during this two year pop star era of mine. It was such a welcome change. It was a breath of fresh air. I was feeling like I was drowning, and I was suddenly pulled out, and I could breathe.”
Priyanka eventually bid adieu to her music career and went back to acting.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05