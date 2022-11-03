scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Priyanka Chopra drops new still from her Hollywood film Love Again, announces release date

Love Again marks Priyanka Chopra's first theatrical release after the sci-fi actioner The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves.

Priyanka Chopra in a still from Love Again. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

After a year of no-show in cinema halls, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be finally back on the big screen with her upcoming Hollywood romantic comedy Love Again. Earlier titled It’s All Coming Back to Me, the film also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Priyanka took to Instagram and unveiled new stills from Love Again and said the Jim Strouse directorial will feature new music from Celine Dion. Initially set for a February 2023 release, Love Again will now open in cinemas on May 12.

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra visits her ‘old haunt’ Marine Drive in Mumbai: ‘I’ve missed you…’

“#LoveAgainMovie, coming exclusively to movie theaters worldwide on May 12th! Anyone who knows me knows how much I love @celinedion. I’m so proud that our movie will feature new music from the wonder herself! Yay @samheughan we did it!!!,” Priyanka wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

According to the film’s official synopsis, Love Again follows the story of a woman, who tries to overcome the pain of losing the love of her life by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number. The number, however, is now assigned to another man, also coping with a similar loss, and the two soon form a bond.

Love Again would mark her first theatrical release after the sci-fi actioner The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves. The actor had made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with Baywatch.

Apart from Love Again, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The actor, who now mostly lives in Los Angeles with her pop star husband Nick Jonas, is currently in Mumbai. She is here to promote her haircare brand. She is redly here with her daughter Malti Marie.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 11:16:12 am
