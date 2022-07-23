Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie steals the show in unseen new pics from her 40th birthday party. Check them out here

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who celebrated her 40th birthday on July 18 in Cabo, Mexico, gave a sneak-peek into her ‘most incredible celebrations’. She was joined at the party by her ‘birthday squad’, which included cousin Parineeti Chopra, mother Madhu Chopra, friend Natasha Poonawalla and others.

Priyanka’s outfit game was on point as she was wearing all shades of summer. In one of the photos, Priyanka and Nick were posing with their daughter Malti Marie who was wearing a T-shirt with ‘six months’ written on it. The pictures feature various locations ranging from pools to beaches and even a church. In an adorable picture, Nick was seen dancing with his mother-in-law Madhu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka looks dreamy and lost in one of the pictures which was clicked while she was cutting the cake. Sharing a series of photos, the actor wrote, “Just a girl and her birthday squad! So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl.”

In the last picture, Priyanka struck a pose by the pool, wearing a white summer co-ord outfit with a matching pair of shades. The 40-year-old actor wrote about how this is the beginning of the rest of her life. “I’m so touched by all the birthday love I’ve received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed,” she wrote.

Priyanka will be seen Russo Brothers’ show Citadel. She will also been seen in the movie Jee Lee Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.