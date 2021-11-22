Priyanka Chopra dropping Jonas from her name on social media accounts lead to separation rumours, mother Madhu Chopra reacts

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has dropped her surname from her social media accounts. The actor has removed Chopra Jonas from her Instagram and Twitter accounts and is now going by only Priyanka. This has led to rumours that all is not well between the Matrix 4 actor and husband, singer Nick Jonas.

While Priyanka has made no post regarding the same, her mother Madhu Chopra has rubbished the rumours. “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours,” Madhu Chopra told News18.com.

A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram profile. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram profile. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. The two have been inseparable since then. Earlier this year, Priyanka celebrated her first Diwali with Nick at their home. Sharing photos, she wrote, “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full.”

In September, Priyanka took to Instagram to share an adorable post for Nick. Priyanka wrote, “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you.”

On the work front, Nick Jonas recently wrapped up Remember This tour. Priyanka has a couple of interesting projects in her kitty, including Citadel, Matrix 4 and Jee Le Zaraa among others.