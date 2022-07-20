Priyanka Chopra draws the line for her collaborations with husband Nick Jonas: ‘I will never sing with him’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her partner and American singer Nick Jonas have recently invested in a ski and surf wear company. This is the first time that the couple has gotten together and put their money in a fashion or a lifestyle brand.

Speaking about her own skiing experiences with Variety, Priyanka said that she grew up in India where there were not many opportunities to ski. However, she said that she did spend some holidays in Kashmir to enjoy the snow. Nick, on the other hand, is a proficient skier, claimed Priyanka. “My husband did buy me a snowmobile so I could keep up with him,” she added.

The actor also spoke about collaborating with Nick on songs and acting projects. Priyanka said that she did look forward to working with her husband in TV and film projects, but she will never sing with him.

“I love working with Nick so you’ll see things happen as the years unfold. But I’ll never sing with him. No chance. He’s a musical prodigy…We’re definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together,” Priyanka concluded.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 after dating for a brief period. The two welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January this year via surrogacy. Priyanka had shared the happy news via her social media.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Keanu Reeves’ actioner The Matrix: Resurrections. She has a number of projects lined up for her, including the Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa, the Amazon Prime series Citadel, and the romantic feature It’s All Coming Back to Me.