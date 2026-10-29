Priyanka Chopra’s DIY Karwa Chauth mehendi for Nick Jonas, includes daughter’s initials

Priyanka Chopra never fails to embrace Indian traditions even while living abroad. On Thursday, October 29, the actor shared glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebrations on Instagram Stories, giving fans a look at her DIY mehendi design dedicated to husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

This year, Priyanka added a personal touch to the design by incorporating the initials of both Nick and Malti. Sharing a picture of her mehendi, she wrote, “DIY..Piya ke naam ki.. happy karwachauth to all those celebrating.” The phrase “Piya ke naam ki” translates to “in the name of my beloved”.

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram ) (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram )

Priyanka Chopra wonders if chashni will darken her mehendi

Priyanka also shared another glimpse of her Karwa Chauth preparations, showing herself applying chashni, or sugar syrup, to her mehendi. The traditional practice is commonly followed to help give henna a deeper colour.

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Sharing the picture, she wrote, “The question is will the chashni work? IYKYK.”

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram ) (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram )

Priyanka Chopra shares Nick Jonas and Malti Marie’s picture

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating Karwa Chauth with a heartwarming family moment, as she also shared a picture of husband Nick Jonas holding their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, at home. The actor posted the photograph on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Daddy’s home! My whole world in one frame.. happy karwachauth 🤍🌙.”

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram ) (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram )

In the picture, Nick is seen sitting on a chair in a cosy living room while Malti, dressed in a bright red traditional outfit with gold detailing and a matching hair accessory, hugs him. Nick, dressed in white, holds his daughter close.

The background features a spacious, warmly lit living and dining area with wooden flooring, pendant lights above the dining table, white chairs and a kitchen in the adjoining space.

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Not to miss, the background of the picture features a decorative skeleton model hanging beside a dark wooden wall, suggesting that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are also celebrating Halloween. A framed sign on the wall reads, “Their paths crossed like two hot wires” — a fitting quote for Nick and Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ old romantic Karwa Chauth gesture

Priyanka has previously spoken about a romantic gesture Nick made for her on Karwa Chauth. During her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2025, the actor recalled how her husband made the occasion special by taking her on a flight above the clouds. She said she broke her fast after seeing the moon.

The romantic memory highlighted how Nick has embraced the traditions that are important to Priyanka, even though he grew up in the United States.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ family life

Priyanka and Nick married in December 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 via surrogacy.

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Priyanka has often shared glimpses of Malti’s introduction to Indian culture and traditions. From festive celebrations at home to religious rituals, the actor has spoken through her social media posts about keeping her daughter connected to her Indian roots while raising her in the United States.

On the professional front, Priyanka is set to star alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, scheduled to release in April 2027.