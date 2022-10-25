scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Priyanka Chopra dines with husband Nick and mother Madhu on Diwali; fans are impressed with Nick’s equation with his mother-in-law

Priyanka Chopra went for dinner to celebrate the festival of lights with her husband Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra.

priyanka chopra nick jonas diwaliPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali with Madhu Chopra. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Diwali with her mother Madhu Chopra and singer-husband Nick Jonas. The trio went for dinner to celebrate the festival of lights. Photos from their outing were shared on their fan pages on social media.

In the photos, Priyanka and Madhu were dressed in ethnic outfits and Nick was seen wearing a black jacket which he paired with black pants and a white t-shirt. One of the photos showed Nick walking out of a hotel holding his mother-in-law Madhu’s hand and Priyanka walking ahead of them. She also clicked a picture of Madhu and Nick as they walked behind her.

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

As the pictures of the three were shared online, some Instagram users were impressed by Nick Jonas’ gesture of holding Priyanka Chopra’s mother’s hand while walking. One of them commented on the photo saying, “Nick is so protective and love the bond he share with his beautiful mother-in-law ❤️.” Another fan wrote, “I saved a lot of cute pics of NP and today i’m saving these ones too Nick and Madhu look so cute and sweet ❤️❤️.” Yet another comment read, “We love a man who adores his mother in law 🥺♥️👏”

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

There were some who also loved Priyanka’s outfit for the evening. “Love Pri’s outfit 😍❤️🔥 she looks gorgeous like always,” read a comment on one of the pictures.

Diwali is special for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra this year as this is their first Diwali with their daughter Malti. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy earlier this year.

On the work front, Priyanka is waiting for the release of Russo Brothers’ Citadel. She also has Hollywood film It’s All Coming Back to Me and Bollywood outing Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 11:48:19 am
