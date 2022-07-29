Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Lilly Singh outdo ‘respecting each other’ with a bowing competition. Guess who won

Priyanka Chopra is grooving on Diljit Dosanjh’s music, as the actor recently attended the Punjabi singer and actor’s concert in the US. Taking to her social media platforms, PeeCee gave a shoutout to Diljit with an encouraging post and shared pictures on Instagram.

She wrote, “There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You’re such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit’s current tour!

Priyanka added, “Also, kudos to the team that made it so comfortable and awesome for my friends and me! Thank you, @lilly, for always having the best ideas for nights out! Lots of Love! PS- watch us trying to outdo respecting each other! I’ll bow lower! Lol! #DesiThings #DesiCrew.”

Diljit was performing at Los Angeles in California on Thursday. The actor-singer too took to his social media platforms to thank Chopra for showing up and supporting and loving the music. He wrote, “ਸਾਡੀਆਂ ਕੁੜੀਆਂ “LOVE & RESPECT 😊🙏🏽🙏🏽 @priyankachopra @lilly Sanu Maan An Sadian KUDIAN Te..👸🏽👸🏽 Jina Ne Hollywood Vich Ja Ke Dhakk Pai Aa..👊🏾 LA was A MOVIE….😈🤘🏾Tomorrow- Oakland Arena 🕊🕊.”

Lilly Singh ad Priyanka Chopra at Diljit Dosanjh’s Los Angeles concert. (Photo: Lilly SIngh/ Instagram) Lilly Singh ad Priyanka Chopra at Diljit Dosanjh’s Los Angeles concert. (Photo: Lilly SIngh/ Instagram)

Actor and comedian Lilly Singh, commented on Priyanka’s post and wrote, “Big Vibessss.” She had earlier shared a video of herself with Priyanka where they were seen grooving to Diljit’s music at the concert, and wrote, “Punjabii”. Diljit shared Lilly’s video on his Instagram stories in response and wrote, “We R Proud Of You Ladies 🙏🙏.”

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in Russo Brothers web-series — Citadel — on Amazon Prime Video, which she wrapped up a few weeks ago. She has two more Hollywood projects — Ending Things and It’s All Coming Back To Me — in her kitty, after which she will start shooting her Bollywood film, the Farhan Akhtar’s directorial, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She has multiple projects as a producer lined up too.