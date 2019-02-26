Have you seen these photos of Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon?

Toggle Menu
Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and others shared photos on their social media handles.

Priyanka Chopra attended Vanity Fair Oscars Party with Nick Jonas. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ photos from Vanity Fair Oscars party to Diljit Dosanjh’s latest click, here is a sneak peek at what celebrities shared on their social media handles today.

(Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra seemed to have had a lot of fun at the Oscars after party. The actor attended the party with husband Nick Jonas.

(Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to unveil his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi. The actor announced on Instagram that he would be meeting his fans. He wrote, “#MadameTussauds 28 February 2019 📟#WaxStatue DOSANJHANWALE Da. I’ll be there Thursday Nu 😍Milde An.. LOVE MY FANS 😊🙏🏽 @madametussauds @madametussaudsdelhi”

(Source: Mallika Dua/Instagram)

Mallika Dua is going to be part of Koffee With Karan season 6’s special episode along with Vir Das, Kirron Kher and Malaika Arora. The comedienne shared a photo from the sets of Karan Johar’s show.

(Source: Angad Bedi/Instagram)

Angad Bedi is missing Neha Dhupia. The actor shared photos of the two and captioned it as, “I miss you… first schedule in Lucknow done #kargilgirl back to you @nehadhupia”

(Source: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Dia Mirza attended Femina Miss India 2019 event. She shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, “We were more cheerleaders than we were judges :) It was such a pleasure meeting you all!”

(Source: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar is busy with promotions of her upcoming film Sonchiriya.

(Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon shared photos on Instagram and wrote, “There’s nothing better than lazing around in the vanity post packup!” The actor is busy promoting her upcoming release, Luka Chuppi.

