Priyanka Chopra takes a dig at Hasan Minhaj after he jokes about not following Malala Yousafzai: ‘Prefers petty over funny’

Actor Priyanka Chopra took a dig at Hasan Minhaj as a mark of support for Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai. Malala had earlier shared a reel of the comedian pretending to express grief that she had unfollowed him on Instagram in a sketch, mentioning that she wasn’t going to follow him anymore. Priyanka posted a screenshot of Hasan’s profile, showing that she wasn’t following him back either.

Priyanka wrote, “Same girl, same Malala. Looks like he prefers petty over funny.”

In his reel, Hasan had taken a pot-shot at Malala, saying that while she follows him, he does not return the favour. The next day, Malala unfollowed him as he says in the reel. He said, “All right, sh*t’s gotten out of hand. On October 4th I made a joke about Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai. I said she follows me on Instagram and I don’t follow her back. Then on October 5th, she retaliated. She puts up an Instagram story that says ‘Should I unfollow Hasan Minhaj? 39% of her voters said ‘Who is this man?’ 38% of them said ‘Yes.’ Instead of doing a runoff, she unfollowed me on Instagram. I’m sorry Malala. Follow me back. I don’t know if I will follow you though. I am that petty.” Malala captioned the reel, “Thanks to everyone who sent me this video because I no longer follow this man.”

Recently, Priyanka advocated for children’s rights as she addressed a conference at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. She also posed for photos with Malala and US poet Amanda Gorman. Priyanka, who became the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2016, shared a photo with Malala and Amanda and wrote, “So proud to share the stage with these two remarkable women.”

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline, including Citadel and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.