scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Priyanka Chopra takes a dig at Hasan Minhaj after he jokes about not following Malala Yousafzai: ‘Prefers petty over funny’

Hasan Minhaj had earlier taken a pot-shot at Malala Yousafzai, saying that while she follows him, he does not return the favour.

Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra takes a pot-shot at Hasan Minhaj amid Malala Yousafzai row (Photos: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra, Hasan Minhaj)

Actor Priyanka Chopra took a dig at Hasan Minhaj as a mark of support for Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai. Malala had earlier shared a reel of the comedian pretending to express grief that she had unfollowed him on Instagram in a sketch, mentioning that she wasn’t going to follow him anymore. Priyanka posted a screenshot of Hasan’s profile, showing that she wasn’t following him back either.

Priyanka wrote, “Same girl, same Malala. Looks like he prefers petty over funny.”

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra says ‘all is not well with our world’ at UN General Assembly: ‘Time is running out…’

In his reel, Hasan had taken a pot-shot at Malala, saying that while she follows him, he does not return the favour. The next day, Malala unfollowed him as he says in the reel. He said, “All right, sh*t’s gotten out of hand. On October 4th I made a joke about Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai. I said she follows me on Instagram and I don’t follow her back. Then on October 5th, she retaliated. She puts up an Instagram story that says ‘Should I unfollow Hasan Minhaj? 39% of her voters said ‘Who is this man?’ 38% of them said ‘Yes.’ Instead of doing a runoff, she unfollowed me on Instagram. I’m sorry Malala. Follow me back. I don’t know if I will follow you though. I am that petty.” Malala captioned the reel, “Thanks to everyone who sent me this video because I no longer follow this man.”

Priyanka Chopra

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...Premium
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...Premium
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?

Recently, Priyanka advocated for children’s rights as she addressed a conference at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.  She also posed for photos with Malala and US poet Amanda Gorman. Priyanka, who became the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2016, shared a photo with Malala and Amanda and wrote, “So proud to share the stage with these two remarkable women.”

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline, including Citadel and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-10-2022 at 08:54:06 am
Next Story

Today in Politics, October 16: BJP Pasmanda meeting in UP, JP Nadda’s Delhi rally, Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s London shoot diary
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement