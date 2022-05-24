Priyanka Chopra celebrates manager’s birthday with bhangra and two-tier cake; Nick Jonas joins the bash. See photos and videos

Actor Priyanka Chopra hosted a birthday party for her manager Anjula Acharia at her Los Angeles home on Monday. The celebrations included dhol artistes, and a spectacular cake. Her husband, singer Nick Jonas, was also a part of the shindig. In the photos and videos, Priyanka, was dressed in a green jumpsuit.

A cutout of Anjula’s name was also placed outside with lights. Priyanka posted stories on her Instagram account, in which she is holding a two-tier cake. After placing the cake on the table, she performed the bhangra along with Anjula. In another video, Priyanka and Nick were at the dinner table with Anjula and the team. Other photos showed Priyanka posing in the lawn with friends.

Check out photos and videos here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Anjula posted several photos from the party as well, and expressed her gratitude to Priyanka. “Can’t thank you @priyankachopra enough for this amazing celebration,” she wrote. Tagging Nick and Priyanka in another post, she wrote, “Best birthday thank you.” She added, “Who doesn’t love their name in lights!?! Especially when done by someone who so naturally sits in the spotlight @priyankachopra this was my favourite part of the magical night you planned for me. Wow babe! I’m so in awe of what you do and how you do it :) #blessed #grateful.”

Priyanka is filming her debut web series, Citadel. Earlier, she had shared photos of herself from the show’s sets. Apart from her gruelling Citadel shoot, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline, including the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.