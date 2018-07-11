Priyanka Chopra at a dental clinic is just like the rest of us

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo from her recent visit to the dentist. Priyanka Chopra shared a photo from her recent visit to the dentist.

Many don’t look forward to dental appointments and dread going to the dentist. Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra is also one of them.

The ‘Desi Girl’ took to her Instagram account to share a photo from her dentist’s appointment.

Looking petrified, her caption read, “Aaarrggghhh! I hate dental work! But I adore my dentist! Thx doc for always accommodating my crazy timings.”

PeeCee recently inched ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan by scoring a fan base of 25 million on her Instagram account.

The actor has been seen spending a lot of quality time with rumoured beau Nick Jonas. Priyanka spent July 4 with his family and seemed to be getting along with his brothers too. They were spotted with singer Joe Jonas and his fiance – the Game of Thrones star – Sophie Turner biking around New York City.

Nick also travelled to India with PeeCee and attended the Ambani bash where he got to meet Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra. The two even went to Goa where the singer spent time with her friends and family.

Priyanka Chopra spotted cycling in New York with Sophia Turner, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas. Priyanka Chopra spotted cycling in New York with Sophia Turner, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas.

Recently Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, joked that he had in fact, set the two stars up. When asked about the high profile relationship, he first asked, “Are they happy?”. When assured that the two seem to be getting along quite well, the actor replied, “I did it, yes. If they’re happy. Well then, I take credit. Baywatch and Jumanji,” stating the two movies he got to co-star with the couple.

On the work front, Priyanka has started prepping up for her upcoming film The Sky is Pink. Helmed by Margarita With A Straw director Shonali Bose, the movie revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. The actor is also set to start filming for Salman Khan’s Bharat.

(With inputs from ANI)

