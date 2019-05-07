MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone look every bit gorgeous

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were a vision as the two Bollywood divas strutted through the pink carpet of MET Gala 2019. While Priyanka appeared with her husband Nick Jonas, Deepika, just like the last couple of years, made a solo appearance at the event.

Keeping up with the theme ‘Camp: Notes on fashion’ for MET Gala 2019, PeeCee opted for an avant-garde Dior gown, Chopard pendants and a dramatic crown. The American singer Jonas walked beside her in a white suit complementing her look for the day.

A day before attending the 2019 MET Gala, the Isn’t It Romantic actor shared her look from MET 2017 and MET 2018. It was her 10-foot long trench coat that stole the show in 2017 and took the internet by storm. It was back then that the rumour mills started churning about a possible romance between Priyanka and Nick.

Deepika, in her Zac Posen custom gown of pink lurex Jacquard, looked every bit gorgeous. Her look for the day turned many heads and her fans on social media even compared her to a Barbie doll.

The actor first appeared at the Met Ball in 2017 during the release of her first Hollywood flick, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel. Dressed in a slip-dress along with a flower crown. Walking for the second time last year, she chose Atelier couture by designer Prabal Gurung to live up to the theme ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination.’

Apart from Priyanka and Deepika, Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla are also attending the gala event in New York.