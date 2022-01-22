Did Priyanka Chopra accidentally reveal she’s having a daughter during Matrix promotions? Fans dig up video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced on Friday that they have welcomed their first child via surrogacy. While the couple did not declare the sex of the child, recent reports claim that they’ve had a baby girl. Armed with this piece of information, fans unearthed a video of Priyanka during the promotions of the recently released The Matrix Resurrections. In the December 2021 interview, Priyanka said that she would love for her “daughter” to not inherit the glass ceilings that were set for her generation.

At the time, it might have seemed like an innocent way of addressing one’s future child but fans on Instagram believe that Priyanka knew the sex of the baby at the time, hence she accidentally said “my daughter.”

One fan wrote, “Oh wow lol the way it slipped ‘my daughter’ instead of my child.” Another one wrote, “She knew at that time her baby girl was coming soon.” “So It’s a girl,” read another comment. The Daily Mail and US Weekly both quoted sources as saying that Priyanka and Nick have indeed had a girl, and that she was born prematurely.

Announcing the birth of their child, Priyanka and Nick shared a joint statement on social media that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Earlier in 2022, Priyanka told Vanity Fair about her plans of becoming a parent. She said, “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” In a 2021 interview with Extra, Nick had also expressed his desire of having a child with Priyanka, and said, “We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything. Just knocking wood that it happens.”