scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Priyanka Chopra twins with daughter Malti, Nick Jonas shakes a leg with Madhu Chopra; see new pics, videos from actor’s birthday bash

New photos and videos from Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday celebration have made their way to social media. Have a look.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 21, 2022 9:31:32 am
priyanka chopra birthdaPriyanka Chopra seems to have had a good birthday celebration with her daughter Malti Marie and others by her side. (Photo: Tamanna Dutt, Anjula Acharia/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra’s fans can thank her friend Tamanna Dutt for treating them to some unseen pictures from the actor’s recent 40th birthday bash. The latest batch of pictures include a cute photo of Priyanka posing with her baby daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 40th birthday alongside family and friends.

Earlier, her husband Nick Jonas had shared some photos from Priyanka’s big day. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year via surrogacy, and they have been trying their best to hide the baby’s face from the public. Every time they’ve posted Malti’s pictures on social media, her face has been strategically hidden.

Also read |Priyanka Chopra draws the line for her collaborations with husband Nick Jonas: ‘I will never sing with him’

In the new photo, too, Priyanka can be seen twinning with her baby but there’s an emoji pasted on Malti’s face, to keep her identity hidden. Sharing the photos from Priyanka’s birthday vacay, Tamanna Dutt wrote, “Happy birthday to our golden girl with a heart of gold. Celebrating your birthday as single girls earlier and now celebrating your day with your beautiful family is so amazing ❤️🧿. Love you lots . 22 years and counting #best friends# sisters# god daughterMM #friends like family Thanks for spoiling us as always @nickjonas.”

Priyanka reacted to the photos and wrote in the comments section, “😍 So glad u came babe.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamanna Dutt (@tam2cul)

Priyanka’s manager Anjula Acharia had also posted a photo with the birthday girl, and had written, “@priyankachopra happy birthday girl! What an amazing pleasure to spend these days with you celebrating the amazing, incredible woman that you are. You’re a role model and inspiration to so many. I’m proud to call you my sister, friend, business partner. God bless you and the next decade you will no doubt slay!! Thank you @nickjonas jiju for all your love and kindness 🥰.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

See more photos from Priyanka’s birthday:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Another video from the actor’s birthday party has been shared on the couple’s fan pages. In the video, Nick Jonas can be seen dancing with his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra. Priyanka is seen in an orange ensemble. The video also featured Nick’s parents — Paul Kevin and Denise Jonas — and a few close friends of the couple, such as Natasha Poonawalla and Cavanaugh James.

Priyanka Chopra seems to have had a good birthday!

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Missing for 15 days, Assam labourers 'fled' border road project

Missing for 15 days, Assam labourers 'fled' border road project

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Protests in Sri Lanka after Ranil elected new president
Live Updates

Protests in Sri Lanka after Ranil elected new president

MSP panel: what's on its agenda, and how will it function?
Express Explained

MSP panel: what's on its agenda, and how will it function?

Premium
Ghar Waapsi was like recreating 'kheench taan' with parents: Director

Ghar Waapsi was like recreating 'kheench taan' with parents: Director

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying
Explained

Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill and her upcoming films
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement