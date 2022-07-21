Priyanka Chopra twins with daughter Malti, Nick Jonas shakes a leg with Madhu Chopra; see new pics, videos from actor’s birthday bash

July 21, 2022 9:31:32 am
Priyanka Chopra’s fans can thank her friend Tamanna Dutt for treating them to some unseen pictures from the actor’s recent 40th birthday bash. The latest batch of pictures include a cute photo of Priyanka posing with her baby daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 40th birthday alongside family and friends.
Earlier, her husband Nick Jonas had shared some photos from Priyanka’s big day. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year via surrogacy, and they have been trying their best to hide the baby’s face from the public. Every time they’ve posted Malti’s pictures on social media, her face has been strategically hidden.
In the new photo, too, Priyanka can be seen twinning with her baby but there’s an emoji pasted on Malti’s face, to keep her identity hidden. Sharing the photos from Priyanka’s birthday vacay, Tamanna Dutt wrote, “Happy birthday to our golden girl with a heart of gold. Celebrating your birthday as single girls earlier and now celebrating your day with your beautiful family is so amazing ❤️🧿. Love you lots . 22 years and counting #best friends# sisters# god daughterMM #friends like family Thanks for spoiling us as always @nickjonas.”
Priyanka reacted to the photos and wrote in the comments section, “😍 So glad u came babe.”
Priyanka’s manager Anjula Acharia had also posted a photo with the birthday girl, and had written, “@priyankachopra happy birthday girl! What an amazing pleasure to spend these days with you celebrating the amazing, incredible woman that you are. You’re a role model and inspiration to so many. I’m proud to call you my sister, friend, business partner. God bless you and the next decade you will no doubt slay!! Thank you @nickjonas jiju for all your love and kindness 🥰.”
See more photos from Priyanka’s birthday:
Another video from the actor’s birthday party has been shared on the couple’s fan pages. In the video, Nick Jonas can be seen dancing with his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra. Priyanka is seen in an orange ensemble. The video also featured Nick’s parents — Paul Kevin and Denise Jonas — and a few close friends of the couple, such as Natasha Poonawalla and Cavanaugh James.
Priyanka Chopra seems to have had a good birthday!
