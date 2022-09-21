Priyanka Chopra enjoys a stroll in the park with daughter Malti Marie, shares adorable photo

Bollywood star and global icon Priyanka Chopra is having a great time in New York, America. The actor recently shared a photo on her Instagram story of herself and her adorable daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The two were photographed enjoying a stroll in a local park.

The said photo’s caption read, “It’s a walk in the park” with a heart emoji. Earlier, Priyanka had shared a cute post of herself where she was seen posing with Malti for the camera. Presumably taken a short while after they had arrived in New York, the picture post read, “Our first trip to the big apple.” In the snap, Priyanka was seen sitting by the window as both she and Malti looked outside.

While in New York, the actor was also spotted visiting her restaurant called Sona in NYC. She was clicked with her friends as they enjoyed a girls night out.

Of late, Priyanka has been actively sharing photos of her daughter on social media, but she has not yet revealed her face. Malti’s face is always covered with a white heart emoji in the pictures.

Priyanka Chopra and American singing sensation Nick Jonas tied the knot in late 2018 after knowing each other briefly. They welcomed their daughter Malti through surrogacy this year in mid January. While sharing the happy news, Priyanka had written a post on social media that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic).”

On the work front, the actor is looking forward to the release of her action-filled Amazon Prime series Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden in a pivotal role. It has been bankrolled by the Russo Brothers. She also has the romantic drama It’s All Coming Back to Me in the pipeline.