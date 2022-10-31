scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra to bring daughter Malti Marie to India for the first time, shares photo

Priyanka Chopra, who is now based out of Los Angeles, took to Instagram to share the update. This tour also marks her daughter Malti Marie Jonas' first visit to India.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with daughterPriyanka Chopra Jonas with daughter Malti Marie Jonas' at her Diwali celebrations. (Photo: priyankachopra/Instagram)

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is looking forward to her first trip to India in almost three years since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. The actor, who is now based out of Los Angeles, took to Instagram to share the update. “Finally…going home. After almost 3 years,” Priyanka wrote on her Instagram stories along with a picture of her boarding pass.

Priyanka Chopra A picture of Priyanka Chopra’s boarding pass. (Photo: priyankachopra/Instagram)

This tour also marks her daughter Malti Marie Jonas’ first visit to the country. Priyanka and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, had announced in January that they have become parents through surrogacy.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the romance drama It’s All Coming Back to Me with Sam Heughan and the Amazon Studio spy series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden (Game of Thrones).

Her next Hindi film is Jee Le Zara, directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka will star alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the movie.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 01:27:59 pm
