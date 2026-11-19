Priyanka Chopra has given fans a heartwarming glimpse into her life as a mother with her latest Instagram post. The post features a series of photos and videos, one of which captures a sweet moment between Priyanka and her daughter, Malti Marie, as the little one recites the holy Gayatri Mantra.

The actor, fondly called ‘desi girl’, offered a glimpse of the traditions she is passing on to her daughter.

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie recites Gayatri Mantra

Priyanka asked her followers to keep the sound on, and the reason is winning hearts online. The video captures the actor holding Malti close and helping her recite the Gayatri Mantra. The little one’s attempt to chant the prayer makes for an adorable mother-daughter moment.