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Priyanka Chopra has given fans a heartwarming glimpse into her life as a mother with her latest Instagram post. The post features a series of photos and videos, one of which captures a sweet moment between Priyanka and her daughter, Malti Marie, as the little one recites the holy Gayatri Mantra.
The actor, fondly called ‘desi girl’, offered a glimpse of the traditions she is passing on to her daughter.
Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie recites Gayatri Mantra
Priyanka asked her followers to keep the sound on, and the reason is winning hearts online. The video captures the actor holding Malti close and helping her recite the Gayatri Mantra. The little one’s attempt to chant the prayer makes for an adorable mother-daughter moment.
The post also features pictures from a beach vacation and behind-the-scenes glimpses from Priyanka’s film sets. Sharing the collection, she wrote, “Lately.. In the thick of it.. but in a dream location ❤️ #Bluefly Sound on 🔊.”
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Priyanka says her existence revolves around daughter Malti Marie
In a chat with Vogue Arabia in May, Priyanka spoke about balancing family life with her professional commitments and praised husband Nick for being a hands-on father to their daughter. “My whole existence revolves around her, what time she has to go to school,” the actor said, adding, “She is the best thing I’ve accomplished in my life and represents the best of Nick and me.”
Priyanka also shared an adorable anecdote about Nick getting Malti Marie ready for school while she attended an interview. “He did the cutest lopsided pigtails on her,” she recalled. Calling their daughter a magnet, Priyanka added, “Our baby is like a magnet to us, and we run to her wherever we are in the world.”
Nick Jonas on raising daughter Malti Marie with Indian and American traditions
Nick Jonas has previously spoken about the importance of giving daughter Malti Marie an upbringing that reflects both his and Priyanka Chopra’s cultures. In an interview with People, the singer said he and Priyanka want their daughter to experience the traditions they cherish in Indian and American culture.
“It’s really important to us that our daughter has an upbringing that is representative of our family and the things we love about [my wife’s] Indian culture and my American culture,” he said. Nick has also opened up about how fatherhood has changed his perspective, saying that he now tries to be as present and thoughtful as possible for his family.
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018, celebrating their union through both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022.
Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects
On the work front, Priyanka has an exciting slate of Indian and international projects lined up. She is set to make her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s big-budget adventure Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu. The film is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.
Her upcoming international projects include the sci-fi action thriller Bluefly, featuring Russell Crowe and directed by Nimród Antal, Nicholas Stoller’s Judgment Day and Mira Nair’s biographical drama Amri, a Purple Pebble Pictures co-production featuring Orlando Bloom. Priyanka has also teased a new collaboration with Angelina Jolie and joined as an executive producer on Pranav Bhasin’s Oscar-qualified short film We Were Here.