Priyanka Chopra dances to Om Shanti Om song at Diwali party, videos go viral. Watch

Priyanka Chopra danced her heart out on the occasion of Diwali as she hosted a Diwali bash with husband Nick Jonas at her lavish Los Angeles home, and also attended parties thrown by Lilly Singh and Mindy Kaling. Priyanka’s viral videos from the festivities only prove that the Indian star takes her ‘Desi Girl’ swag wherever she goes. The actor has been flooding our timelines from her Diwali get-togethers and now her dance videos have made way to fan pages too.

Priyanka, who rang in Diwali with husband Nick Jonas in their Los Angeles home, threw a sparkling bash for her friends there. And taking the lead on the dance floor, Priyanka got her guests to shake a leg on Hindi songs, with herself letting her hair down on Om Shanti Om’s song “Deewangi.”

In another video, we see Priyanka dancing to “Mundian To Bach Ke” with good friend and YouTube host Lilly Singh at the latter’s party.

Priyanka had also shared photos as she performed a Diwali puja with Nick Jonas at their home. Dressed in a yellow saree as Nick wore an embroidered white kurta, Priyanka and Nick’s Laxmi puja was full of fun and laughter.

A day before Diwali, Priyanka and Lilly had also shared clicks from a bash thrown by Mindy Kaling.

Priyanka recently returned to Los Angeles after finishing the shoot for her Amazon show Citadel. The global series, also starring Richard Madden, is executive produced by the Russo Brothers. She will also be seen in The Matrix: Resurrections, Text For You and a series with Mindy.