Priyanka Chopra credits mom Madhu after getting global honour, Nick Jonas celebrates his ‘jaan’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the many Asian stars to get recognised at Gold House Gala 2026. The actor received the prestigious Global Vanguard Honour for her significant influence on Asian Pacific culture, at the fifth annual event. She graced the gala with her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, standing by her side as the biggest cheerleader. The ceremony also honoured Charles Melton, Eileen Gu, Jet Li, Simu Liu, and Revathi Advaithi, among others. Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas celebrated her for her win as well as Mother’s Day, calling her ‘my jaan’.

The Citadel star celebrated Indian craftsmanship on a global stage, by wearing a two-decade old Amit Aggarwal Chikankari saree, in collaboration with Ami Patel. She completed her look with a Bvlgari necklace.

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Her husband Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of adorable pictures with his ‘jaan’ Priyanka. Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, ”

While receiving the landmark South Asian honour, Priyanka Chopra thanked the women in her family, especially her mom and grandmother. Drawing inspiration from fellow honouree Revathi Advaithi, she opened up about how they had always emphasised on the importance of education and building “a skill set.”

The actor expressed gratitude for her mother in her acceptance speech, and said, “So thank you for being the foundation of who I am, for always being a student of life.” In fact, while talking to ‘Good Morning America’, she spoke about the most important life lesson Madhu ever taught her.

“My mother has taught me so many things from when I was young, as all mothers do, but standing up for yourself is something she taught me when I was very young, and I’m trying to definitely teach my daughter to do that,” Priyanka shared, adding, “I don’t know how we’re celebrating, but just being together, honestly, we don’t have any special plans because it is about the moms being celebrated, but I have special plans for my mom and my mother-in-law and a lot of amazing mother figures in my life.”

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In a video on Instagram, she was seen speaking to Diet Sabya exclusively at the event. In a rapid fire round in the clip, she revealed that she stopped counting her awards around a decade ago. When asked about her favourite pickle, she replied, “Always mango pickle, but I am not a sweet mango pickle girl, I like the spicy one. Definitely green chilli and chicken.” The 2026 gala was held at The Music Centre in downtown Los Angeles under the theme ‘A New Gold World’, celebrating cultural influence and leadership.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen in Citadel 2. The actor has SS Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated film Varanasi in her kitty. It also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and it set to hit the big screen on April 7, 2027.