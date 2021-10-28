scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Priyanka Chopra congratulates husband Nick Jonas on wrapping up concert: ‘So proud of you’

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo showing Nick Jonas and his band's show being 'sold out'. The Jonas Brothers wrapped up 'Remember the tour' that kickstarted in August.

Mumbai
October 28, 2021 2:49:53 pm
priyanka chopra, nick jonasNick Jonas and brothers wrapped up their musical 'Remember the tour' recently. (Photo: Priyanka/Instagram)

Global star Priyanka Chopra on Thursday took to Instagram to congratulate husband Nick Jonas and his band for a successful tour. Nick’s band consists of his brothers Joe and Kevin, and they had been on the road with the Remember This Tour since August.

PeeCee, as she is fondly called, shared a photo with Nick where she is winking and pouting, while he looks straight at the camera. She posted another photo of the Jonas brothers. She captioned the photos, “So proud of you @nickjonas. The goal is the Bowl! And you did it. Congratulations on the wrap of the Remember this tour! @jonasbrothers @joejonas @kevinjonas.”

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra shares a glowing selfie from Citadel sets, Nick Jonas is all heart

 

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy with Citadel, a series backed by the Russo Brothers. She recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture of herself holding a gun. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Facing fears like the warrior she is…can’t wait for you to meet her.”



Priyanka has been documenting moments from her shoots in Europe. She recently shared a selfie in a face mask while on her way to the sets. She captioned it, “Taking advantage of the drive to work!” and added the hashtags, ‘Self-care first’ and ‘Citadel’. Earlier, she posted a photo of herself with blood on her face. Going by the hints, Citadel promises to be an action-packed series. The show also stars Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden.

Besides Citadel, Priyanka Chopra has Matrix 4: Resurrections, Text For You, a wedding-themed reality show, a romantic comedy, the Ma Anand Sheela biopic and Jee Le Zaraa.

