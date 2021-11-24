Priyanka Chopra congratulates Vir Das on Emmy nom: ‘You make us so proud’

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to congratulate actor-comedian Vir Das for his nomination at the 2021 International Emmy Awards.

Priyanka reposted Vir Das‘ recent post where he shared a click of the medal he received at the event, and wrote, “Congratulations @virdas u Make us so proud!,” followed by a red heart emoji. Vir’s Netflix show Vir Das: For India lost the prestigious award to France’s Call My Agent.

The 49th International Emmy Awards were held in New York on November 22. The award night honoured some of the best artists and shows from across the world. India had scored three nominations.

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

While Comedian Vir Das was nominated in the Comedy section for his Netflix special Vir Das: For India, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for Serious Men, and Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen in the lead role, was nominated in the Best Drama Series category.

None of the nominees ended up winning at the prestigious award function.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Vir’s recent post as he became a part of the event read, “I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a gigantic beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad with a very interesting crispy cheese topping. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys For India. It’s always for India. #VirDasForIndia.”

Priyanka also congratulated Vir in his post’s comment section. “Congratulations Vir!,” she posted. Not only Priyanka but Soni Razdan, Mini Mathur, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Sumona Chakravarti, Sophie Choudry, Cyrus Sahukar among others too called Vir Das’s nomination, ”Well deserved”, and congratulated him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Vir Das also shared his look from the 2021 International Emmy Awards red carpet where he was accompanied by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The actor-comedian Vir Das has been in news recently for his over his six-minute satire video ‘I come from two Indias’ at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

In the video, he touched upon topical issues like the battle against COVID-19, incidents of rapes, farmers protests, crackdown against comedians and petrol prices. The monologue has been praised by many celebs, politicians and social media users while also leading to police complaints and criticism against the comedian.