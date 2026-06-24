‘Haven’t really done as much’: Priyanka Chopra compares her Bollywood career to Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra is steadily building an international career across film and television. Her global credits include titles such as Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, and the recently released The Bluff, along with headlining series like Quantico and Citadel. However, speaking at the Cannes Lions conference on Wednesday, the actor said she still feels her most defining work in the English-language space is ahead of her, and that she is looking to push her career into its next phase.

‘In Hollywood, I haven’t really done that as much’

She said, “In my Hindi-language career, I’ve worked with all the best filmmakers and the best actors, I’ve told amazing stories and done a variety of genres. Where as in America, in Hollywood, in my English-language work, I haven’t really done that as much.” She also said her next reinvention would focus on finding ways, in her English-language career, to replicate the range and diversity of characters she has already explored in Indian cinema.