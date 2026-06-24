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‘Haven’t really done as much’: Priyanka Chopra compares her Bollywood career to Hollywood
Priyanka Chopra said that, unlike Bollywood, she feels she has not yet been able to fully explore her potential in Hollywood.
Priyanka Chopra is steadily building an international career across film and television. Her global credits include titles such as Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, and the recently released The Bluff, along with headlining series like Quantico and Citadel. However, speaking at the Cannes Lions conference on Wednesday, the actor said she still feels her most defining work in the English-language space is ahead of her, and that she is looking to push her career into its next phase.
‘In Hollywood, I haven’t really done that as much’
She said, “In my Hindi-language career, I’ve worked with all the best filmmakers and the best actors, I’ve told amazing stories and done a variety of genres. Where as in America, in Hollywood, in my English-language work, I haven’t really done that as much.” She also said her next reinvention would focus on finding ways, in her English-language career, to replicate the range and diversity of characters she has already explored in Indian cinema.
‘I’m navigating working-mom life’
On a personal note, she opened up about how marriage and motherhood have reshaped her priorities, admitting that her “life has changed tremendously.” She said, “Your priorities really change. I don’t just pack my bags and go off for a movie anymore. I don’t do five films a year. I don’t travel the way I used to. I’m really, really selective about the time I spend and who I spend it with… I’m navigating working-mom life. I have so much more respect for my mother now.”
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‘I started feeling a little limited in Bollywood’
A few months earlier, Priyanka had also spoken about her decision to step away from Bollywood at the height of her career. “When I was working in India, I started feeling a little limited. I like using that word because I wanted to see what else was out there,” she said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.
When asked whether she was going through a difficult phase in Bollywood at the time, she responded candidly, “Nothing is an easy ride. We all have battles we deal with. I’m just someone who doesn’t like staying in the s*** because then you get used to the smell,” she said. “I believe strongly in pivoting. When life gets tough, we have the ability to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, take a moment to grieve and feel the pain, and then pivot. I have done that many times in my career.”
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, and a project with Orlando Bloom. She also has Mira Nair’s biographical drama Amri in the pipeline. More recently, she revealed that she is about to star opposite Angelina Jolie in an upcoming project during a conversation with Fortune India, though she did not disclose further details about the collaboration.
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