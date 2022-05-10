Priyanka Chopra returns to Citadel sets after welcoming daughter Malti Marie home. See photo

Priyanka Chopra is back to work after spending her first Mother’s Day with her daughter, who reportedly has been named Malti Marie. On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture in which she wore a stunning red dress. Along with the picture, she informed her fans that she is back to work and has joined the sets of Citadel. The spy action series, also starring Richard Madden, has been described as “an expansive and ground-breaking global event comprising a mothership series and several local language satellite series.” As the synopsis suggests, the series will spawn multiple spinoffs in many countries.

Earlier in an interview with Collider, Priyanka spoke about how “there is nothing like” Citadel on television. The actor described it as “extremely high scale, extremely finessed action, stunts, but at the same time it’s a drama and it has heart.”

Priyanka joined work a day after welcoming her daughter home. On Monday, Priyanka expressed how the last few months were nothing than less than a roller-coaster ride.

Sharing a picture in which she and husband Nick Jonas held their daughter close, Priyanka wrote, “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

She thanked Nick for making her a mother. Nick also shared the post and expressed how Priyanka inspires him in every way. He also called Priyanka “an incredible mother.”

“Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you,” the post read.