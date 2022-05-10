scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

Priyanka Chopra returns to Citadel sets after welcoming daughter Malti Marie home. See photo

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Mother's Day with her daughter, who came home after "100 plus days in the NICU."

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 10, 2022 10:08:28 am
priyanka chopra citadelPriyanka Chopra celebrated Mother's Day with her daughter and husband Nick Jonas. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is back to work after spending her first Mother’s Day with her daughter, who reportedly has been named Malti Marie. On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture in which she wore a stunning red dress. Along with the picture, she informed her fans that she is back to work and has joined the sets of Citadel. The spy action series, also starring Richard Madden, has been described as “an expansive and ground-breaking global event comprising a mothership series and several local language satellite series.” As the synopsis suggests, the series will spawn multiple spinoffs in many countries.

Earlier in an interview with Collider, Priyanka spoke about how “there is nothing like” Citadel on television. The actor described it as “extremely high scale, extremely finessed action, stunts, but at the same time it’s a drama and it has heart.”

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra on the sets of Citadel. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
ALSO READ |Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share first photo of daughter, welcome her home: ‘After 100 plus days in NICU, our little girl…’

Priyanka joined work a day after welcoming her daughter home. On Monday, Priyanka expressed how the last few months were nothing than less than a roller-coaster ride.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sharing a picture in which she and husband Nick Jonas held their daughter close, Priyanka wrote, “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Best of Express Premium

Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airportPremium
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airport
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could meanPremium
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could mean
Ukraine conflict won’t make Biden abandon Indo-Pacific strategyPremium
Ukraine conflict won’t make Biden abandon Indo-Pacific strategy
More Premium Stories >>

She thanked Nick for making her a mother. Nick also shared the post and expressed how Priyanka inspires him in every way. He also called Priyanka “an incredible mother.”

“Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you,” the post read.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, 8 celebrity photos
Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement