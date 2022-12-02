Priyanka Chopra cheers as Shah Rukh Khan wins award at Red Sea Festival, he sings ‘Tujhe Dekha To’ for Kajol. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently wrapped up the shoot of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, was honoured at the opening ceremony of the second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival. The festival was also attended by Priyanka Chopra and Kajol. SRK is one of the three recipients of this year’s Honorary Yusr, and as the Zero star was being honoured on the stage, Priyanka — sitting in the front row — was seen cheering for him.

A video clip shared by one of Khan’s fan pages has Priyanka Chopra clapping for him as he walks up to the stage.

Before the award ceremony, the two walked the red carpet separately and were photographed by the media.

مباشرةً من السجّادة الحمراء؛ ضمن الحفل الافتتاحي للدورة الثانية من #مهرجان_البحر_الأحمر_السينمائي_الدولي؛ الممثل والمنتج العالمي شاروخان، وهو أحد اختياراتنا التكريميّة الثلاث لهذا العام؛ لجائزة اليُسر الفخريّة.#السينما_كل_شيء pic.twitter.com/A4GWtzaoZp — RedSeaFilm (@RedSeaFilm) December 1, 2022

مباشرةً من السجّادة الحمراء؛ ضمن الحفل الافتتاحي للدورة الثانية من #مهرجان_البحر_الأحمر_السينمائي_الدولي؛ الممثلة الفاتنة والمغنّية والمنتجة المتألّقة بريانكا شوبرا، وهي أحد النجوم العالمييّن الذين يتشرّف مهرجان البحر الأحمر بدعوتهم.#السينما_كل_شيء pic.twitter.com/AiukKGcxwd — RedSeaFilm (@RedSeaFilm) December 1, 2022

Before the ceremony, Shah Rukh spoke to the Lebanese presenter Raya Abirached and said, “Film is everything, film is life.”

The festival saw a screening of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which was also attended by film actor Kajol. A video from the event has SRK and Kajol on the stage as Shah Rukh performs an iconic dialogue from their film Baazigar. As Shah Rukh gets to the last line of the dialogue, ‘Haar kar jeetne vale ko Baazigar kehte hain’, the audience gets louder and cheered them on.

Shah Rukh even sang ‘Tujhe dekha toh yeh janam sanam’ for Kajol and the audience sang along with him.

As he introduced DDLJ for the audience, he also gave them a taste of Pathaan and gave them a dialogue from the film.

AR Rahman, who has collaborated with SRK on many ocassions, was laso present at the festival.

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the screens after a long gap in 2023. His first release since 2018’s Zero, Pathaan is scheduled to release on January 25.

Apart from Pathaan, SRK has two other releases lined up for 2023, Dunki and Jawan.