Monday, July 11, 2022

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas at golf game at Lake Tahoe, signs autographs for fans. See videos, photos

Priyanka Chopra attended Nick Jonas's golf game in the US and cheered him on. A fan took to Instagram and shared videos and photos from the outing.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 11, 2022 9:10:02 am
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra attended Nick Jonas's game. (Photos: Instagram/ JerryxMimi)

Actor Priyanka Chopra turned cheerleader for her husband, singer Nick Jonas as he played golf at Lake Tahoe in the US. A fan took to Instagram and shared photos and videos the couple during the ACC Golf Championship. In one photo, Nick played golf, while Priyanka stood behind him. In another clip, Nick posed with a fan, while Priyanka was seated on a golf cart beside him. While Priyanka was dressed in a white sleeveless top, shorts, a blue jacket and a cap. Nick wore dark blue t-shirt, black pants and a cap. In another clip, Priyanka signed an autograph for a fan.

Fans commented on the photos and videos expressing admiration for Priyanka’s constant support for Nick. One wrote, “Awesome, I am so happy to see him out there having fun and enjoying himself. Happy Priyanka and Malti was there with him.” Another wrote, “Priyanka looks fabulous as always.” A third added, “Really love her golf outfit, looks fire. So cute.”

Priyanka often accompanies Nick to his baseball and golf games and cheers him on. The couple, who have been married for over three years, recently welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Jonas via surrogacy. While Priyanka has not revealed Malti’s face in the photos, she has often shared glimpses of the baby from a distance. Recently, she shared a photo with her daughter and her close friend. She wrote, “”22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you @tam2cul .#bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily.” On the other hand, Priyanka has several projects lined up, including the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, the series Citadel and It’s All Coming Back To Me.

