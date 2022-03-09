Priyanka Chopra celebrates Women’s Day, shares viral photo of empty strollers on Polish train station for Ukrainian mothers

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating International Women’s Day in her own way, by giving a shout out to women working on the refugee crisis around the globe. Sharing a series of photos on Wednesday from around the world, Priyanka said that she wanted to honour these brave women who work tirelessly and selflessly for others.

The post caption read, “They rose from amongst us, for the world, to serve the world. On a day meant to honour women around the world, I wanted to showcase some incredible women whose stories inspire me. These brave women are on the frontline of the refugee crisis around the world. I thank you for your tireless dedication. I wish you all a very happy #InternationalWomensDay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

One of the images that Chopra shared pertained to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. The image showed empty strollers as the description over it read, “Polish mothers leave empty strollers on the platform of a train station for Ukranian mothers arriving, seeking refuge.”

Fans commented on the picture post with heart and raise hands emojis, showing their support of the refugees and their workers. One fan appreciated the actor’s efforts to highlight these important issues as she wrote, “Love you, queen.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is running a packed ship. The global icon is looking forward to the release of Amazon Prime series Citadel, romantic drama Text for You, and the Bollywood road trip movie with Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif, Jee Le Zaraa.

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix: Resurrections.