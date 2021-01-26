Priyanka Chopra celebrates the women who helped draft the Indian Constitution on Republic Day

On the 72nd Republic Day, actor-film producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to celebrate the 15 women who were a part of the first Constituent Assembly of India and helped draft the Indian Constitution.

The White Tiger actor shared the photos of Annie Mascarene, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, Kamla Chaudhry, Hansa Jivraj Mehta, Sarojini Naidu, Sucheta Kriplani, Begum Aizaz Rasul, Renuka Ray, Ammu Swaminathan, Malati Chaudhary and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur along with a caption that talked about women in governance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka wrote, “I’ve been researching and reading a lot about women in governance across the world and how their skills have impacted communities and countries. It’s been enlightening, fascinating and so insightful to understand the importance of women in leadership.”

Priyanka Chopra then shared a trivia with her followers. The actor wrote, “Did you know that there were 15 women in the first Constituent Assembly of India and that they helped draft the Constitution of India? So inspiring and also an apt day to celebrate the effort of all those who helped build the fundamental principles of India. Happy Republic Day.”

Priyanka recently spoke about Kamala Harris and women in governance on Stephen Colbert’s show. She also talked about India’s history of having women leaders and welcomed the US to the club of women leaders. She said, “It was such an emotional moment for a lot of my friends and family but coming from a country like India which has seen several women in governance, from Prime Minister to Presidents…I would say, welcome to the club America. This is what governance should look like, and leadership looks amazing especially when it is diverse and is reflective of what the world really looks like.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger. The actor is looking forward to the release of her memoir Unfinished in February.