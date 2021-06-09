Priyanka Chopra celebrates Pride Month with inspirational video, asks fans what love means to them

Priyanka Chopra says "love is powerful", Sophie Turner reportedly comes out as bisexual this Pride Month. (Photos: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner/Instagram)

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra took to her social media platforms to celebrate the ongoing Pride Month. With the help of a video, The Sky is Pink actor sent out an inspirational message on love. Every year, the month of June is celebrated as Pride Month all over the world.

In her caption, Priyanka asked her followers to share their love stories with her. She wrote, “Love is…Take a video sharing what love means to YOU and tag me so I can see! #HappyPrideMonth.”

A sun-kissed Priyanka Chopra appears at the start of the video and says, “Love is powerful.” The video then flashes a question, “What does love mean to you?” and ends with “Happy Pride Month” written in rainbow colours celebrating the LGBTQA+ community.

Last week Priyanka’s sister-in-law and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner celebrated Pride Month with a post on her Instagram Story. In the now-expired post, Turner wrote, “It’s mothaf****** #pride month babaaaayyyyyy,” along with several Pride-themed stickers, including “Bi Pride,” “Gay Pride,” “Move, I’m gay,” “Time isn’t straight and neither am I,” and a rainbow.

Sophie’s post prompted her fans and followers to share their support for what they speculated was Turner coming out as bisexual. The 25-year-old is married to Nick Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas and the two have a one-year-old daughter Willa Jonas.

In an interview with Rolling Stone ahead of the Game of Thrones series Finale in 2019, Sophie had said, “Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.” She had also said that she knows this after meeting “enough” girls and boys in her life, and had revealed that she was “fully prepared to be single for life, but I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know.”

On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped up Text for You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she is co-producing as well. Apart from this, Peecee has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in her kitty.