Priyanka Chopra celebrates niece birthday, shares adorable photos

Priyanka Chopra is for sure an hands-on aunt. The actor has often been seen spending time with her niece and nephew in New York. It seems the kids are her stress buster amid her busy schedule. A few hours ago, she shared a photo on her Instagram profile with niece Sky Krishna, who celebrates her birthday today. Both Priyanka and her niece are seen wearing a golden flower band on their heads, giving a perfect retro-party feel.

Priyanka, through Instagram stories, also shared some candid photos of the little one who is lost in enjoying her birthday moments with the Quantico star.

Of late, the Bollywood actor, who rose to fame in the West with the American series Quantico, has been making news for being spotted with the American singer/composer Nick Jonas.

Recently, Nick Jonas’ brother Kevin opened up about Priyanka. He said, “We’ve met in the past and she’s super awesome but at the same time, that’s Nick’s thing and he can say what he wants to say.”

Priyanka and Nick’s dating rumours started after the two attended the Met Gala 2017 together. The rumours were further fueled after photos of them hanging out together on many occasions made its way to fan pages. In fact, the two have been very active on social media. We have often spotted Nick or Priyanka commenting on each other photos with cute messages or emojis.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is waiting for the release of her Hollywood films Isn’t It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake. She makes a Bollywood comeback with Salman Khan starrer Bharat, which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

