Priyanka Chopra celebrates five million Instagram followers

Bollywood actress Priyanka chopra has garnered five-million followers on the photo-sharing website Instagram. Bollywood actress Priyanka chopra has garnered five-million followers on the photo-sharing website Instagram.

The “Barfi!” actress took to Twitter and Instagram to share about her “growing family”. She even shared a photograph on Instagram along with a note.

The note read: “Our family is growing, and your love is overwhelming! 5 million and counting… Love always. Xoxo”.

The image was captioned: "Thank you so much for 5 million love on Instagram! Lots of love right back!"

The 33-year-old actress made her acting debut with in the Tamil film “Thamizhan” in 2002. The following year, she starred in “The Hero”, her first Hindi film release.

The former Miss World, who is one amongst the many global names who will feature as presenters at the much coveted Oscar awards ceremony, has garnered international fame for her lead role as Alex Parrish in American TV series "Quantico".

She even won a People's Choice Award for her role in the American thriller series last month and is said to be the first South Asian actress to win the honour.

On the silver screen, Priyanka will next be seen in Prakash Jha’s upcoming directorial “Jai Gangaajal”.

