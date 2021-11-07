Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali with ‘Desi Squad’, Lilly Singh, Mindy Kaling, Kal Penn, Kunal Nayyar also present

Global icon Priyanka Chopra celebrated a colourful and opulent Diwali with a “Desi Squad” as comedian, YouTube and talk-show host Lilly Singh called it.

The party was hosted by Lilly. She shared the photos and wrote in the caption, “Last night was a movie. Love & Light with the Desi squad. Honoured to be surrounded by such incredible people. And then get lit with them. And then wild out with them. And then have senti talks with them. And then watch them WIN. I’m going to have to make this an annual thing ❤️”

She had also earlier shared photos with ‘boss ladies’ Mindy and Lilly. “Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies. Thank you @mindykaling, @deepica + @meena for a lovely pre Diwali celebration. ✨,” she wrote.

Also present in the party were actors Kal Penn, Poorna Jagannathan, and Kunal Nayyar, entrepreneurs Radhi Devlukia-Shetty and Deepica Mutyala, Meena Harris (niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris), and others.

On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the filming of Amazon show Citadel. The show, also starring Richard Madden, is executive produced by the Russo Brothers. She will also be seen in the much-awaited Matrix sequel, The Matrix: Resurrections, Text For You and an Amazon series with Mindy. The actor will then join Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It will take off early next year.