Priyanka Chopra celebrates 21 years of friendship with Lara Dutta: ‘Friendships that can pick up at any given time’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated the completion of 21 years of her friendship with Lara Dutta. She shared a photo with Lara and her daughter on her Instagram profile.

Priyanka wrote in the caption that theirs is one of those “Friendships that can pick up at any given time.” She also praised Lara’s daughter Saira, calling her her mother’s “most shining star”.

In the post, Priyanka mentioned that she missed Pradeep Guha as well. Guha, film producer and well-known media personality, passed away last month.

The full caption read, “21 years and counting.. friendships that can pick up at any given time… @larabhupathi and her most shining star. Saira you’re definitely your mums daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories. Also Missed you #Pradeepguha 🙏🏽❤️.”

Priyanka and Lara met at the Miss India pageant held in 2000. Lara went on to win the pageant and Priyanka was the runner-up. Clearly, the two have stayed fast friends over two decades.

Lara won the Miss Universe 2000 crown the same year as well. Priyanka clinched the Miss World 2000 title.

Priyanka had written an emotional post after Guha died. It read, “You were always my forever champion. Your random calls of encouragement, your zest for life and your ambition was something I have always admired so much. This loss is so personal. I will miss your voice and strength so much.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has Text For You, The Matrix Resurrections and Amazon series Citadel in the pipeline.