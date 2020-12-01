scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Priyanka Chopra celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary, calls Nick Jonas her ‘strength’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | December 1, 2020 6:01:40 pm
priyanka chopra with nick jonasOn their anniversary, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra posted adorable photos on Instagram. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram, Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating two years of their marriage. Sharing an adorable picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote that Nick Jonas is both her strength and weakness.

“Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas,” Chopra wrote.

Nick Jonas, meanwhile, called Priyanka Chopra “the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman.”

Wishing her a happy anniversary, Nick said, “I love you” in reply to which Priyanka wrote, “I love you too meri jaan (my love).”

Priyanka and Nick had a lavish wedding in 2018 in the presence of their family members and close friends.

priyanka chopra with nick jonas Priyanka Chopra shared this picture on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in The White Tiger. She also has We Can Be Heroes, The Matrix 4 and Text for You in her kitty.

