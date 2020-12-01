Priyanka Chopra celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary, calls Nick Jonas her ‘strength’

On their anniversary, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra posted adorable photos on Instagram. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram, Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating two years of their marriage. Sharing an adorable picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote that Nick Jonas is both her strength and weakness.

“Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas,” Chopra wrote.

Nick Jonas, meanwhile, called Priyanka Chopra “the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman.”

Wishing her a happy anniversary, Nick said, “I love you” in reply to which Priyanka wrote, “I love you too meri jaan (my love).”

Priyanka and Nick had a lavish wedding in 2018 in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra shared this picture on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in The White Tiger. She also has We Can Be Heroes, The Matrix 4 and Text for You in her kitty.

