Priyanka Chopra celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary, calls Nick Jonas her ‘strength’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating two years of their marriage. Sharing an adorable picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote that Nick Jonas is both her strength and weakness.
“Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas,” Chopra wrote.
Nick Jonas, meanwhile, called Priyanka Chopra “the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman.”
Wishing her a happy anniversary, Nick said, “I love you” in reply to which Priyanka wrote, “I love you too meri jaan (my love).”
Priyanka and Nick had a lavish wedding in 2018 in the presence of their family members and close friends.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in The White Tiger. She also has We Can Be Heroes, The Matrix 4 and Text for You in her kitty.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.