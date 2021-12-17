Priyanka Chopra carries her culture wherever she goes, says her ‘mandir, mother and achar’ are always with her

Priyanka Chopra Jonas moved to the West in 2015 when she was offered a role in the American television series Quantico. But, despite spending so much time in a foreign land, the actor feels she is still very much an Indian and is true to her roots. In a latest interview, she said it is difficult to take India out of her. She also talked about balancing work between Bollywood and Hollywood.

Priyanka shared how she carries her Indian roots with her where ever she travels, thus she never misses being at home. In an interaction with Rasha Goel, the 39-year-old actor said, “You can take me out of India but you can’t take India out of me. My culture or me being who I am just sort of goes with me in a bubble wherever I’m. So I never feel like I’m away from home at all. My home is always with me, my mandir is always with me, my mom is always with me, my achaar (pickles) is always with me. So you know I’m good. I don’t ever feel that way.”

Adding, she said she has always been mindful about balancing between the two film industries of which she has been a part of. “And I also feel it’s been very very strategic and always wanted to balance both industries because there are very few actors around the world who have been able to do that,” Priyanka said.

The actor is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the science-fiction franchise. She plays Sati, who is “a young woman with a wisdom that belies her years and an ability to see the truth, no matter how murky the waters.” The film also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Daniel Bernhardt, and Lambert Wilson, among others.

Besides The Matrix Resurrection, PeeCee also has Russo Brothers show Citadel, Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, a wedding-themed reality show, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and the Ma Anand Sheela biopic. With regard to Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.