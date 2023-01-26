Priyanka Chopra calls daughter Malti Marie ‘the best gift we’ve ever received’: ‘When she just needs me, it feels amazing’

Priyanka Chopra, who recently celebrated the first birthday of her daughter Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas, said that her daughter is the “best gift we’ve ever received.” In a chat with British Vogue, Priyanka spoke about her life with her husband of four years and her daughter. Calling Nick a “thoughtful” husband, Priyanka highlighted how they are completely opposite of each other, yet, he completes her.

“My husband is very thoughtful. When he’s around, everything feels like it’ll be OK. He’s taught me to approach things from a much calmer place. I was a tornado, still am. Mile-a-minute, bee-in-a-bonnet kind of person and he’s not,” she said.

Talking about Malti Marie, Priyanka shared that while she’s surrounded by a lot of people who love her, it feels extremely special when she just needs her mother. “I think our daughter is the best gift we’ve ever received. She’s loved and surrounded by a lot of people but she needs just me, that feeling is amazing,” she said.

Priyanka recently opened up about her decision to go with surrogacy and told the same publication that she had certain “medical complications.” The actor added, “This was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months.”

The actor also recalled the day when her daughter was born and shared, “I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand.” Malti Marie was born a few months before the due date and had to stay in the hospital before her parents could take her home. “We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest,” the actor remembered.

In 2023, Priyanka Chopra is set to appear in Russo Brothers’ Citadel. She will also be seen in the romantic comedy Love Again. In India, she will star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.