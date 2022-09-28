scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra calls Citadel ‘innovative, interesting’ experiment, Anthony Russo says casting her was ‘intelligent’ decision

Priyanka Chopra Russo Brothers' globe-trotting adventure series, Citadel to be an 'innovative' and 'interesting experiment'.

Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra on Citadel sets. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is excited about Russo Brothers’ globe-trotting adventure series, Citadel. Recently, the actor was in New York where she talked about the Amazon Prime Video series during a panel discussion on Inside TV’s Best Big Bet. She, who plays the role of a top agent in the series, learnt six languages for the show and even did her own stunts.

Priyanka found Citadel to be ‘innovative’ and an ‘interesting experiment’. She said, “You don’t have to watch the American show to understand; (the local language series) stands alone. But if you watch all the other shows, they’re all connected and that’s never been done in television. It’s such an interesting experiment, especially for a streamer like Amazon that caters to audiences across the world.”

Deliberating on what she loves about Citadel, she added, “To be able to offer a show which cross-pollinates audiences and languages is just so exciting to me. So it was innovative, and that’s what I loved about it.” She also said she is looking forward to the local spin-offs of Citadel that will be made for Indian, Italian, Spanish and Mexican markets.

 

Director Anthony Russo also mentioned that the casting of Priyanka for Citadel was an ‘intelligent’ decision. He said, “When Jennifer Salke (Amazon Studios head) brought up Priyanka, it was like a light bulb went off. It was so intelligent and so smart because Priyanka represents the essence of what we’re trying to do with the show. The fact that she’s done such amazing work in India and internationally… she has this sort of dual identity – a foot in both worlds.”

Besides Priyanka, Richard Madden plays a significant role in Citadel. In India, Citadel will be directed by The Family Man creators Raj & DK. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are rumoured to be cast as the leads for the show.

Priyanka was last seen as Sati in The Matrix Resurrections in 2021. She is now looking forward to the release of Citadel and the American rom-com It’s All Coming Back to Me.

